Ukraine was able to recapture 250 square kilometers in the counteroffensive. But Russia continues to control many times over – and has built a massive bulwark.

Kiev – The advance of Ukrainian troops in the counteroffensive is slow but steady. A spokesman for a section of the front said on Tuesday night that progress was being made by 50 to 200 meters every day. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) published its on Monday (September 11th). Daily updated map of the front line – it shows the progress of the Ukrainian troops in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine War: The course of the front shows progress by the Ukrainian troops

The progress of the Ukrainian troops is sometimes faster and sometimes slower. “Sometimes there are kilometers and sometimes there is no movement at all, because we have to hold on and protect our troops,” said Olexander Shtupun, the spokesman for the “Tauria” sector of the front, on Ukrainian television on Tuesday night, as the News agency Ukrinform reported.

In total, over 250 square kilometers of the country have been liberated since the beginning of the offensive, Shtupun continued, referring to the work of the Tavria operational-strategic group. Russian troops would unsuccessfully try to “regain lost positions or distract our units,” the spokesman said. Because of the losses, Russia has to keep drawing on reserves.

New front line: Ukraine appears to be consolidating positions south of the village of Robotyne

At the beginning of September, Ukraine managed to break into the Russian defense lines for the first time at Robotyne. The Ukrainian military said they are currently between the first and second lines of defense. Ukraine now seems to be consolidating the new front line in this region: General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovalyov had reported on Facebook on Tuesdaythat the Ukrainian units are establishing themselves in the newly achieved positions south and southeast of the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Also due to the West’s hesitant arms deliveries, Russia had around a year to build a massive bulwark of anti-tank barriers, minefields and trenches, which Kiev’s troops now have to laboriously break through in the counteroffensive.

Ukraine counteroffensive: 100,000 square kilometers of the country remains under Russian occupation

Ukraine continues its counteroffensive in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts and continued to advance near Bakhmut and to the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the latest ISW report. “Two square kilometers were liberated in the Bakhmut section over the past week,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar said at a press briefing on Monday. In the Donetsk region, 49 square kilometers have been recaptured, in the Zaporizhzhia region south of the village of Robotyne and west of the town of Werbowe, progress is at 1.5 square kilometers. In one The ISW shows the front line on an interactive map since the start of the Ukraine war.

Despite the successes of the counteroffensive, Moscow continues to control more than 100,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory – including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014. According to an assessment by the US military intelligence service Defense Intelligence Agency, Ukraine has a 40 to 50 percent chance of breaking through the remaining Russian defense lines by the end of the year. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (HUR), believes that Russia can only hold out in the Ukraine war for “a maximum of a year”.