With climate change, the number of severe cloudbursts is also increasing. A new road map shows the risks and provides assistance to property owners.

Hamburg – With climate change, the number of severe downpours is also increasing in Hamburg. According to the authority, 180 so-called heavy rain events have been counted in the past ten years alone. In 2018 in the Bergedorf district, 62 millimeters of precipitation were measured within 60 minutes of a storm. Hamburg’s Senator for the Environment, Jens Kerstan, is still busy today with repairing the damage.

A new Road map on the Internet shows the dangers of so-called heavy rain events in Hamburg. The flood risk and the direction of flow of the water can be read off the street exactly on the map developed by Hamburg Wasser and the environmental authority, as Environment Senator Jens Kerstan (Greens) announced on Thursday. "With the heavy rain hazard map, we have an important basis for counteracting the dangers and risks of flooding as a preventive measure."