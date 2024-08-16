Manga is one of the ways in which stories can be told through illustrations and words, the industry never stops sharing interesting narratives, and today a special installment was announced that is titled “The dark-skinned Latina girl is aiming for my body (Kasshoku Musume no Latina-san ni ore no karada ga nerawarete iru)”, is a work that belongs to Kiraku Kishima and Oryou. The work is a romantic comedy.

Kiraku Kishima is the author of Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha, Saikyō Party ni Shinu Hodo Kitaerarete Muteki ni Naruwhose work is currently receiving an anime adaptation. Although now it surprises us with another kind of essence, details below.

The manga titled “The dark-skinned Latina girl is aiming for my body (Kasshoku Musume no Latina-san ni ore no karada ga nerawarete iru)” It is a youth romantic comedy that focuses on a high school boy who helps a Latina girl who arrives from abroad.

And it seems that the girl will fall in love with him, want to get married and have children. Quite a cliché. The Latina is as cheerful, dark-skinned and voluptuous as Latin American women are stereotypically expected to be.It is interesting and somewhat frightening to see how these types of characteristics remain in the world’s imagination and even generate and maintain narratives that dictate how people from different parts of the world should be and look.

This manga could be seen as particularly aggressive given that it sexualizes and condemns a female character within the stereotype of her nation, and also turns her into a mere object of appreciation. Many things in this title are already quite questionable, we will have to wait to see how the story develops, which from miles away seems like a disaster.

