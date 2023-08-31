The Regulation 2021/1228 of the European Union introduces innovations in the road haulage sector and sets the dates from 2023 to 2026 by which it is mandatory to update the tachograph with the latest generation intelligent digital one for cross-border transport.

As of August 21, 2023i newly registered commercial vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 3.5 tonnes they will be required to be equipped with second generation smart tachographs. By August 2025also already registered vehicles carrying out international transport will have to proceed with the replacement of the device in two phases.

There is an obligation to replace even on commercial vehicles between 2.5 and 3.5 tons that they will have to adapt by July 2026always in cases where they carry out international transport.

Change dates new smart tachograph, second generation

To avoid having to change the tachograph within the established deadlines with problems of delays due to congestion in specialized replacement intervention workshops, it is advisable to update it during the periodic checks of the tachograph required by law.

The European Union Road Transport Committee is also considering one transitional version of the tachograph not connecting to satellite signals to authenticate truck locations along the route.

New intelligent digital tachograph

The new “version 2” digital tachograph becomes mandatory for newly registered vehicles with a mass exceeding 3.5 tonnes carrying out cross-border transport of goods or people. This new version replaces the one in use since 15 June 2019. The dialogue interface with i intelligent transport systems (ITS) via Bluetooth becomes mandatory, no longer optional.

A VDO model of a new second generation intelligent tachograph

The latest version of the smart digital tachograph is optimized to record border crossings, vehicle location during loading/unloading and adopts the satellite authentication of Galileo. In addition to simplifying the work of drivers, operators and law enforcement, it introduces new anti-tamper mechanisms.

The functions of a mandatory second generation intelligent tachograph from 2023 of the Continental model DTCO 4.1

The new intelligent tachograph, like the one from VDO, optimizes the documentation for transit between EU countries and the posting of drivers. This is made possible thanks to a GNSS module that tracks the vehicle’s position and border crossings, automatically recording the data. The Bluetooth interface offers greater connectivity, making it easier to view and control the tachograph on external devices such as smartphones.

The new tachograph is compatible with the new driver cards which allow data to be archived for up to 56 days, compared to the previous 28 days. These new cards are expected to become mandatory by the end of 2024. Data security is ensured by a security certificate compliant with the ISO/IEC-15408 standard of test level EAL 4+, which meets the legal requirements.

On the new tachograph are introduced new seals to prevent tampering, new tachograph cards and the possibility of update the software to implement new functions, avoiding the replacement of the device in case of different technical specifications. Who uses a digital or analog tachograph will have until the end of 2024 to comply with the updated EU regulations.

