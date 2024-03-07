The Government of Mexico will implement an unprecedented measure in the framework of the current presidential elections: a new mandatory day of rest for the country's workers. Do you already know where you will go or what you will do to enjoy it?

This decision, of national scope, seeks to benefit the Mexican workforce and marks a milestone in the country's civic calendar.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

New mandatory day of rest starting in 2024 in Mexico: When is it? | LFT

Although this new mandatory break in the Federal Labor Law was approved as a reform in 2021, it was not until 2023 when it came into effect and this year will be the first in which it is applied. It will take 6 years, after the 2030 elections, to enjoy this day of rest again.

The initiative, applied for the first time in history this year ahead of the presidential elections, will give Mexican workers an additional day of rest, in recognition of the change of mandate in the presidency.

Although this change occurs every six years, the novelty lies in the modification of the date established by law.

New mandatory day of rest starting in 2024 in Mexico: When is it? | LFT

The traditional date of the presidential change, which used to be December 1sthas been modified through a reform to the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures (LGIPE), which came into force in 2023. From now on, the transition of power will take place on October 1coinciding with the national electoral process.

Consequently, the Tuesday October 1, 2024 will become a new mandatory day of rest for Mexican workers, commemorating this momentous presidential change. Although it has not yet been officially confirmed, there is a possibility that this working day could become a long weekend, giving workers a well-deserved extended break.

New mandatory day of rest starting in 2024 in Mexico: When is it? | LFT. Photo: Freepik

One day of mandatory rest comes and another goes

It is important to note that, as a result of this modification, December 1 will no longer be considered a mandatory day of rest. Activities will be carried out as usual, marking a significant change in the country's work calendar.

Likewise, it is highlighted that the new holiday on October 1 will be a unique occasion every six years, which means that after its implementation in 2024, Mexicans will have to wait until 2030 to experience the suspension of activities again on this special day.