A new Mana game is in development for console.

That’s according to franchise producer Masaru Oyamada, who was speaking during the Mana series’ 30th anniversary live stream, below (thanks, Gematsu):

“We wanted to announce it by running a cool trailer, but we’re only at the start of the 30th anniversary,” Oyamada said.

“But we are in fact developing [a new title], but please wait a little while longer until the proper announcement. Although we did have [Mana series creator Koichi Ishii] take a look at it a little bit ago. We’re at that level [of development], so please look forward to it. Development still has some way to go … We are developing for console, so I hope you can look forward to it. “

It sounds like this new Mana game – whatever it is – is some way off. It’s been 14 years since Heroes of Mana came out for the Nintendo DS in 2007. If we’re talking main Mana series, Dawn of Mana came out in 2006 on PS2. Trials of Mana, which came out last year, is a 3D remake of the original SNES game that came out in Japan in 1995. Martin enjoyed it very much indeed.