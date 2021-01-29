Scientists from the Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands and the Armauer Hansen Research Institute in Ethiopia have discovered larvae of the mosquito ‘Anopheles stephensi’, which causes malaria in India, in African cities.

This finding is of great concern to researchers as malaria-transmitting mosquitoes in Africa are usually present in rural areas. However, This insect would be, according to the study, “abundantly present” in the water containers of Ethiopian cities and in other countries such as Sudan or Djibouti.

Evidently, the presence of these mosquitoes increases the risk of contracting malaria, a disease transmitted through the bite of the female of this insect and that, despite being treatable, has caused more than 409,000 deaths in 2019, with 94% of them in Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Urgent measures are needed”

Faced with the more than possible expansion of this species, Researchers call for quick measures to prevent the spread of mosquitoes in a study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases. Teun Bousema, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, has reported that Anopheles stephensi “is an effective spreader of the two main types of malaria.”

On the other hand, the author of the study, Fitsam Tadesse, a doctoral student in the department of medical microbiology at Radboud University Medical Center, has underlined the need to find larvae and prevent mosquitoes from spreading through airports and ports.

“We have to get rid of it now, because if we wait until it is consolidated on a surface it will cause outbreaks of the disease and it will be too late”, has admitted the professor of malaria control and vector biology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Jo Lines.

The consequences could be serious

Lines has compared the situation with the global expansion of the tiger mosquito. This species, which was detected for the first time on the Asian continent, is invading northern Europe. “We have to act on a continental level before it becomes one of the native mosquitoes of East Africa,” he added.

The greatest transmission of malaria occurred in rural areas but, when it began to be detected in cities, Researchers fear the consequences could be serious.

“The city center was the only refuge against malaria, but if this mosquito is established, it will no longer be the case”, Lines has concluded.