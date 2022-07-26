Last month was complete madness in the world of anime and manga, since it was officially announced that hunter x hunter was ending its indefinite hiatus to return to regular publication. Given this, the author has set to work to get more episodes, and recently gave an important advance on this return

Yoshihiro Togashi has been sharing sneak peeks at his work on drafts of the next wave of episodes, and with his latest update he’s given followers details on how he’s progressed. Something that always fills fans who have been waiting for the return of this work of fiction for years.

This is what he comments on in his most recent tweet:

I finished the editing process on pencil drawing for 10 chapters! However, there may be some fixes. I will continue drawing my manuscripts for the next 10 chapters. Also, I will announce how everything is getting inked. I have tons of drafts.

It is worth mentioning that these types of statements are not claiming that hunter x hunter will return this year, as some specific details are missing so that the work can start printing and later, distribute. However, it is a hopeful message that gives fans the chance to expect at least one of the chapters later this year. 2022.

Remember that you can watch the anime of hunter x hunter on pages like Crunchyroll.

Via: comic book