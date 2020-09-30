This year many new cars came in the market but none of the cars created as much curiosity as New Mahendra Thar did. There are many reasons for this, the first is that we had been hearing about this car for years and because of not being able to see it at the Auto Expo, curiosity about it increased.

The launch of this car was also delayed due to Kovid-19, but now this car is in front of us and we have driven it. So today we will tell you whether the expectations of the people regarding this have been fulfilled or not. Comparing it to the old Thar, it looks much bigger and premium but at the same time it also retains the old classic jeep design.

The new Thar will have two variants LX and AX. The AX or Adventure series is for the hobbyists, with 16-inch wheels, side-benches at the rear and very few features. The LX or Lifestyle Series gets more features, front-facing rear seats and optional 18-inch alloys.

It has cruise control, EBD with ABS, dual airbags, hill-hold and rollover with ESP. The company has introduced its Thar with multiple roof options. In this, you will also get the option of hard top, soft top and convertible top for the first time.

The new Thar has a 7-inch diesel registered touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The rear seat has now been given a front facing. The most important thing here is that from the seats of the car to the floor, it is completely washable. In terms of interior, it is Mahendra’s best looking interior so far.

The new Mahindra Thar gets two engine options – a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (150 PS and 320 Nm) and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill (130 PS and 320 Nm). The transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed automatic as well as a manual transfer case (which offers 2WD, 4WD and 4WD low ratio modes).

Overall, the new Thar on-road performance meets our expectations. Compared to the old, the new Thar is a big change in every department and now you can really think about daily driving. It is very good in off-road too and old Thar lovers will like it. We liked its design, features, off-road, improved quality and on-road performance. However, it has few features.

