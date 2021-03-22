Netizens ridiculed the new shoes of the French fashion house Givenchy and compared them to a toilet. Relevant comments appeared in Twitter…

These are massive white platform boots, which were presented during the show, held as part of Paris Fashion Week. So, in the account of Outlander Magazine there was a post with a short video, on the footage of which the described shoes are shown close up.

Netizens started joking about the luxury brand shoes. Some of the shoes reminded of the characters of “Star Wars”, others remembered the image of the main character of the anime “My Hero Academia”, who had similar voluminous boots, and still others wrote that the boots looked like a marble toilet bowl.

“You don’t need to go to the toilet when you have it on your feet”, “Not very practical during a flood, these boots look like two Titanics”, “I have never seen anything uglier”, “What is this nonsense?”, “ Bratz dolls would be delighted ”, – said the users.

In October 2020, the shoes of the Givenchy fashion house were compared to the paws of Scooby-Doo. We are talking about luxury brand sandals with three compartments for the toes and horns instead of heels. Users of social networks began to compare models in “three-fingered” shoes with the characters of the aforementioned cartoon.