President ends 1st month of office with 35% of “bad” or “terrible”; only Dilma and FHC had worse rates when re-elected

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) begins his new term as the 3rd most rejected president since the return of direct elections in Brazil. The PT is considered “bad” or “terrible” by 35% of voters after 1 month in office, according to the PowerDate.

Only Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2015 (in the 2nd term) and Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) in 1999 (also in the 2nd term) were numerically ahead of Lula, rejected by 44% and 36%, respectively, in the initial months of each government.

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was considered “excellent” or “good” by 39% in the 2nd month of his term – a level similar to that of Lula (43%). But only 19% rated it as “bad” or “terrible”.

O Power360 considered the first surveys carried out by large companies at the beginning of each president’s term. The numbers are from the research collection of this digital newspaper, with data on popularity, approval and confidence of each government since redemocratization.

In the first months of his 2 initial mandates (2003 and 2007), Lula had only 7% and 14%, respectively, of evaluation as “bad” or “terrible”. Today, that rate is at 35%.

The current president was elected by a very narrow margin against Bolsonaro – the smallest since redemocratization.

In 2014, Dilma (PT) defeated Aécio Neves (PSDB) by 3.5 million votes. Started the government considered “bad” or “bad” by 44% of the population – a rate that escalated rapidly and reached 71% in August 2015.

Lula was elected by 50.90% in October 2022 with a pacification speech. To improve the evaluation and avoid problems with public opinion, the president intensifies the nod to poorer voters. The situation of economic indicators in the coming months should also influence the mood of the population.