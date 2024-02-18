Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/18/2024 – 13:40

The Ver.di union called for a strike for the airline's ground employees on Tuesday. Munich Airport, with daily connections to Brazil, is one of those affected. The wave of strikes in Germany appears to be far from over. The Ver.di union called on its members for a new strike. This time, those who will stop are the ground staff of the German airline Lufthansa, including maintenance and customer service employees at airport counters.

The strike will begin at 4:00 am on Tuesday (20/02) and will only end the following day, at 7:10 am. The airports of Frankfurt, Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, Stuttgart and Munich will be affected – the latter with daily connections with Brazil. Lufthansa expects more than 100,000 passengers to be affected by the shutdown, it said in a statement.

The airline's head of human resources, Michael Niggemann, criticized the union's decision, arguing that the strike would once again “place a disproportionate burden on users”.

Ver.di, however, highlights that there was no progress in salary negotiations. The last proposal made by the company, after the third round of negotiations, was rejected by 96% of employees.

What does the union ask for?

The union says that the salary offer made remains “excessively” low compared to that offered to other categories, such as pilots.

“Although the company is offering pilots with annual basic salaries of up to 270 thousand euros increases that reach double digits, the ground staff cannot balance the books, given the inflation of recent years,” said Ver.di's main negotiator , Marvin Reschinsky.

“We don’t want this escalation. We want a quick result for employees and passengers”, stated the union, which is asking for salary increases of 12.5% ​​for the 25,000 ground staff, for a minimum of 500 euros per month.

Lufthansa, on the other hand, offered a 4% increase in December and another 5.5% in February 2025, in addition to a bonus of 3,000 euros for each worker, to compensate for inflation. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for Wednesday.

wave of strikes

Germany is going through a series of strikes in various sectors, including public transport (regional and long-distance trains, subways, trams and city buses).

Tormented by inflation in recent years and following the Covid-19 pandemic, workers are demanding higher wages to cover the cost of living.

On February 1, a strike by security workers paralyzed 11 major airports in Germany. A few days later, on February 7, a strike by Lufthansa ground employees affected around 900 of the thousand flights planned for that date, affecting approximately 100,000 passengers, according to the airline.

le/av (DPA, ots)