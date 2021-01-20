Melania Trump will be leaving the White House in a few days. Her difficult relationship with husband Donald was particularly evident in times of crisis

Joe Biden will be officially sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021.

Donald Trump announced his absence at the inauguration.

Insiders report that Melania Trump found out about her husband’s decision on Twitter.

Washington DC – It goes without saying that the relationship between Donald and Melania Trump is not uncomplicated public appearances of both guess. Already at Trump’s inauguration in 2017 Millions of viewers on site and on the TVs got a deep insight when Melania’s smile disappeared in a flash as soon as Donald turned his back on her. A pattern can be discerned: in the few public appearances in which the Trump couple take part together, Melania seems distant at Trump’s side.

Most recently, the behavior could be observed during the joint appearance last November. In the Wreath laying on Veterans Day Melania avoided contact with her husband: She hooked up with a soldier and watched the wreath laying apart from Trump.

Melania Trump: does she only find out her husband’s plans through the media?

As CNN reported, the relationship between the married couple recently hit a low point. Donald Trump announced on his now blocked Twitter account that he was the Inauguration of Joe Bidens on January 20, 2021 will stay away. As insiders report, Trump’s staff was as surprised as Melania. Apparently Donald Trump did not think it necessary to inform Melania of this step. In the past, too, the president often left the first lady in the dark: “It’s not the first time that she first learns what he’s planning on Twitter before he tells her”, assigns a source from the White House across the way CNN a.

Donald Trump: Escape to Florida?

While the US capital Washington DC is preparing for Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Trump will be in his adopted home Florida. As the Washington Post reported, Trump is in his Residence Mar-a-Lago retire to pursue his passion: playing golf.

South Florida has developed into an oasis of well-being for Donald Trump, the state was only one of two so-called “swing states” that the president won in the 2020 election. So it’s no wonder that observers in Florida find the new Trump family base see. It is debated whether Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, Candidate for the Senate in the “Sunshine State”. The Republican Senator Marco Rubio ends his mandate in 2022, so Ivanka could possibly move up.

Surrounded by his most loyal supporters, Trump is recovering from his Election failure. How and whether Melania Trump found out about her husband’s plans is not known.

Melania and Donald Trump: Not a well-rehearsed team

According to reports from CNN, the often uncoordinated and wooden appearing public appearances are the result of a long falling out. The couple should sleep in separate rooms in the White House, and their opinions also differ widely on political issues. Unlike Donald Trump, Melania is not attached to her post in the White House: “She is not sad to go”, leaves a source in the White House CNN knowledge. Another point on which Melania and Donald Trump disagree. (jf)