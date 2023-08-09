The news of the separation between Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli has been one of the most talked about topics in recent weeks. Over the last few hours, the name of the former columnist of the Big Brother VIP has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip magazines for a shot that is causing a lot of talk. Let’s find out together what it is.

Sonia Bruganelli again the protagonist of gossip. In the last few hours, the weekly ‘Vero’ has shared some shots depicting the ex-wife of Paul Bonolis kissing another man and that have certainly not gone unnoticed.

It was immediately thought that Sonia Bruganelli had found it again the love after the end of the marriage with Paolo Bonolis, but nothing is as it seems. The kiss of which Bruganelli has become the protagonist is only a game between friends. Sonia herself wanted to make fun of what was made public by the well-known magazine by sharing everything about her on her Instagram page and commenting on the story with these words:

Happy new man in my life […] Didn’t you tell me you got married?!

The man protagonist of the shot of the kiss with Sonia Bruganelli, according to what the weekly ‘Novella 2000’ reports is Joseph Scagliolaauthor of Hi Darwin as well as a great friend of Sonia Bruganelli. Even Scagliola wanted to make fun of this story by commenting on what Sonia Bruganelli shared with these words:

Don’t believe it, it’s not what it seems, the press is against us.

So no flame, at least for the moment, for Paolo Bonolis’ ex-wife. In fact, it seems that both Paolo and Sonia are singlealthough there are many gossips that have been circulating about their love life in recent days.