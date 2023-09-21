Over the last few hours the name of Sonia Bruganelli has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? In recent days the weekly magazine ‘Diva e Donna’ has paparazzied Paolo Bonolis’ ex-wife in the company of a man: let’s find out who it is together.

New love for Sonia Bruganelli? According to what was made public by the weekly ‘Diva e Donna’ it would seem so. The well-known newspaper has in fact pinched the ex-wife of Paolo Bonolis having dinner with a man the weekly magazine defines as ‘her knight’. But who is the man with whom Sonia Bruganelli was photographed? Let’s find out together.

According to what was published by the weekly ‘Diva e Donna’, Sonia Bruganelli decided to spend an evening at dinner in the company of Andrea Arinci. The man is indirectly part of the world of entertainment since he is the author of TV programs such as Hi Darwin And Next one. Despite the images of her smiling together with the TV author, we don’t know if Sonia Bruganelli found her love again after the end of her marriage to Paolo Bonolis.

Last week Sonia Bruganelli was a guest of very true. In Silvia Toffanin's living room the entrepreneur spoke about end of the marriage with Paolo Bonolis, also making revelations about the host that certainly did not go unnoticed. In detail, the former commentator of Big Brother VIP he revealed how he would take it if the host found a new love.