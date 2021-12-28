After Eros Ramazzotti, Marica Pellegrinelli has a new flame, we get to know her new boyfriend better

Over the last few hours, one has come news about Marica Pellegrinelli that has left the world of the web speechless. After the end of the relationship with Eros Ramazzotti, it seems that the famous Italian model has a new one flame. Let’s find out who it is.

Marica Pellegrinelli recently ended up in the center of the gossip. Following the end of the romance with Eros Ramazzotti, it seems that the model has found serenity with another man. In fact, the woman was pinched in the sweet company of her alleged boyfriend in an unequivocal attitude. Let’s find out all together details.

According to some indiscretions that on the web are becoming more and more insistent, Marica Pellegrinelli has a new boyfriend. The new flame of the famous Italian model is called Willian Djoko, well known Dutch DJ. Some paparazzi have spotted the two walking through the streets of Milan in attitudes which would confirm their liaison.

Currently neither the model nor the famous DJ have expressed themselves on the matter. In fact it seems that the couple prefer to stay in silence without giving any confirmation or denial on rumors in circulation. In the meantime, the most curious are hoping to find out more.

Marica Pellegrinelli: the divorce with Eros Ramazzotti

About two years have passed since Marica Pellegrinelli and Eros Ramazzotti had decided to put a final point to their love story. From their marriage two beautiful ones were born children: Raffaella Maria and Gabrio Tullio.

The couple had decided to divorce by staying in good relations for the love of their children. At the time, it was the model herself who declared the reasons which led the two to separation. These had been hers words: