Elena Sofia Ricci has a new boyfriend: indiscretion

After the divorce from Stefano Mainetti, Elena Sofia Ricci would have a new boyfriend: the weekly launches the indiscretion Todayaccording to which the actress would have “found serenity” thanks to Gabriele Anagni, a colleague 29 years younger than her.

According to the weekly, a “deep friendship was established between the two during the difficult period of the divorce and even after”.

In fact, the actress recently separated from her husband Stefano Mainetti with whom she had been married for 19 years and with whom she has a daughter, Maria, born a year and a half after the wedding, which was celebrated on October 20, 2003.

Elena Sofia Ricci and Gabriele Anagni have been working together on the theater show for some time The sweet wing of youthwhich tells the story of the love between a young actor forced into prostitution and a movie star now in decline and no longer very young, alcoholic and depressed.

Who is Gabriele Anagni

Born in Massa Carrara on 8 September 1991, Gabriele Anagni studied at the Silvio D’Amico National Academy of Dramatic Art.

After making his TV debut with A doctor in the familyachieved notoriety with the Italian soap A Place in the Sun in which he played the role of Claudio Parenti.

In 2020 he joined the cast of Ladies Paradisewhere he plays the role of Alfredo Perico, a character he will also play in the week of the season.