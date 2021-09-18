The ring on the finger of the presenter of Detto Fatto suggests a possible engagement

Monday 13th September Bianca Guaccero officially kicked off the new edition of No sooner said than done. The loyal viewers of the program could not help but notice a detail that certainly did not go unnoticed. There are many who support the presence of a new love in the life of the presenter.

New love for Bianca Guaccero? The presenter is back on the air with No sooner said than done for a few days now and some gossip has already started to circulate about her. In particular, there are many who argue that in the life of the Bianca Guaccero there is a new love.

In fact, many viewers could not do without the presence in the presenter of a detail which has not gone unnoticed. It is a ring that the actress and presenter decided to wear during the episodes of No sooner said than done. Soon the person concerned revealed the mystery of this news.

Bianca Guaccero, in fact, preferred to reveal the motif of the ring on her finger before the gossip of the presence of a new love in his life became more and more insistent.

After the gossip that saw her as a protagonist, Bianca Guaccero wanted to reveal the mystery of the engagement ring on her finger. The presenter, therefore, wanted to set the record straight once and for all. In particular, the showgirl revealed that she had received a gift special from Jonathan Kashanian on his birthday.

It is a light point to hang around the neck and, in this regard, the host of No sooner said than done revealed:

Since no one has ever given me a solitaire, I had it mounted on a ring to pretend to be engaged.

So mystery solved. Bianca Guaccero continues to declare herself single, despite the gossip of an alleged flirt which saw her as a protagonist this summer.

