New love for Antonino Spinalbese? The mystery of the photo with Carolina Stramare

Is it love between Antonino Spinalbese and Carolina Stramare? To fuel the gossip is a photo published and immediately removed that Belen Rodriguez’s ex published on her social profiles and which portrays him right next to the former Miss Italy as well as a competitor in the latest edition of Beijing Express.

For some time now there have been rumors of a possible flirtation between the two, which would have started shortly after Spinalbese’s departure from the Casa del Big Brother VIP.

It is not clear why Spinalbese first published the photo and then decided to remove it from his profile Instagram soon after.

On the social networks of the former Miss Italy, however, there is no “trace” of Belen Rodriguez’s ex: have the two decided not to make their relationship public yet? To find out the truth, all that remains is to wait.