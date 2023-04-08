New love for Alessandro Preziosi: the kiss with Delfina Delettrez Fendi

The actor Alessandro Preziosi would have a new girlfriend: it is Delfina Delettrez Fendi, designer and ex of Claudio Santamaria, with whom the interpreter exchanged a passionate kiss as demonstrated by the photos published exclusively by the weekly Diva and Woman.

The images posted by magazine they leave no room for interpretations: it is not clear, however, how long the two would have been dating.

Alessandro Preziosi, who will turn 50 on April 19, has had two important relationships in the past: the one with Rossella Zito, with whom he had a son, Andrea Eduardo, and the one with Vittoria Puccini, whom he met on the set of Elisa of Rivombrosa. Elena was born from the union with her colleague, which lasted until 2010.

Who is Delfina Delettrez Fendi

Heir of the Fendi family and known designer of luxury jewels, Delfina Delettrez Fendi is 36 years old and lives in Rome. In the past she had a relationship with the actor Claudio Santamaria, now married to the journalist Francesca Barra, with whom she had a daughter, Emma.

The designer has also been linked to the artist Nico Vascellari for a long time, with whom she had twins.