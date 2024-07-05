Home page politics

Russia has to cope with another loss in the Ukraine war. After an offensive, Putin loses his most modern radar system.

Kyiv – According to the Ukrainian military blog “Oprational ZSU”, the Ukrainian army has destroyed the latest Russian radar Yastreb-AV. This loss of the advanced tracking system represents another significant setback for Russia in the war with Ukraine.

It is reported that Ukrainian forces successfully hit Russian radar during an attack using an M142 Himars, a lightweight multiple rocket launcher artillery system on a truck chassis.

Destruction of radar is a heavy loss for Russia in the Ukraine war

This information comes from Defense ExpressBack in January, Ukraine managed to destroy one of these state-of-the-art systems designed to detect the trajectory of incoming artillery and determine the origin of the ammunition – thereby inflicting a heavy loss on Russia.

The Yastreb-AV radar, which was hailed by Russia as a significant advance in the war with Ukraine, was specifically destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces using two GMLRS missiles. The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 140th reconnaissance battalion. According to the Scandinavian platform Dagens, the Yastreb-AV was tested in late 2021 or early 2022 and celebrated by Moscow.

Destruction of the Yastreb AV radar is just one of many Russian losses

The latest Russian radar system is designed to inform troops about enemy attacks. Currently, there is little information about the Yastreb-AV radar. All that is known is that the station uses a four-axle BAZ-6910-025 chassis and is supposedly able to automatically track the trajectory of artillery shells and determine the exact position data.

The destruction of the Russian radar is just one of many losses. Putin’s army suffered a recent setback when three soldiers blew themselves up in a failed attack with a Soviet medium-range anti-aircraft gun. (lm)