The bad news continues to arrive at the Spotify Camp Nou and it is that yesterday in his farewell to the current edition of the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen, when the 66th minute was running on the stopwatch, the Ivorian midfielder, Franck Kessié, had to leave the match injured .
And it is that the player joins the long list of injured players that are already beginning to accumulate in the FC Barcelona infirmary: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé, Eric García, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araújo, Memphis Depay and now Franck Kessié. The player had to leave after feeling a puncture in the hamstring area, in the upper part of his right thigh. The most positive thing was that at least he was able to leave the field of play on his own two feet.
The first diagnoses are negative, they say that the player will be off the pitch for at least a month and a half. Even so, in the next few hours the player will undergo more medical tests in the city of Barcelona, when both the prognosis and the diagnosis will be confirmed.
What seems certain is that the player will miss the two remaining games before the break for the Qatar World Cup and therefore will have to wait until the end of the year to be under Xavi’s orders and put on the FC Barcelona jersey again in the Catalan derby against Espanyol. He will miss the appointments against Almería at the Camp Nou on November 5 and against Osasuna, at the Sadar, on November 8 in the match corresponding to matchday 14 of LaLiga. Let’s remember that Kessié is not going to play in the World Cup since his team, the Ivory Coast, did not qualify.
#loss #Barcelona #Kessié #joins #injured #list
