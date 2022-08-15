This is a great time to be a fan of The Lord of the Rings. In addition to the Amazon series, which will finally premiere next month, it was revealed today that a new game is already in development, with Wētā Workshop in charge of this title, and Private Division as those in charge of the publication.

For those of you who don’t recognize these names, Private Division is a Take-Two company that handles game publishing, and helped titles like The Outer World will reach the public. For its part, Wētā Workshop is a special effects studio that worked alongside Peter Jackson on the trilogy of The Lord of the Ringsand in 2014 the studio created a division focused on video games.

Regarding the new game, Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed the literary works in the series to Wētā Workshop, which allows him to “interpret the underlying tradition of the books”. This was what Michael Worosz, director of strategy at Take-Two Interactive and director of Private Division, had to say about it:

“We are delighted to partner with Wētā Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe. The Lord of the Rings property is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the Wētā Workshop team to create a distinctive new gaming experience in Middle-earth.”

For her part, Amie Wolken, Head of the Interactive Division at Wētā Workshop, commented:

“It is a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that is so different from what fans have played before. As fans, we’re excited for players to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there are not many details about it. Because the game is still in an early stage of development, there is no name for this title. For its part, it is expected that this delivery be available in fiscal year 2024, that is, between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

In related topics, new gameplay of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Similarly, here you can see the new trailer for The Rings of Power.

Editor’s note:

As a fan of The Lord of the Rings, the announcement of a new game excites me. However, considering that Wētā Workshop is not such a well-known studio in the video game industry, it will be better to keep expectations at a normal level.

Via: Private Division