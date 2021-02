The five star Hotel Formentor will re-open in 2023 after extensive building and up-grade work both to the building and to its extensive grounds.

An investment fund and the Four Seasons Group purchased the hotel for 185 million euros from the Barcelo Group and they have ambitious plans for the Formentor which has welcomed such notable guests as Sir Winston Churchill and Tom cruise.

Built in 1929 the Formentor will have 120 rooms once the overhaul is completed.

