This time the singer opted for a platinum blonde: let’s find out all the details together

In these last hours Arisa has returned to occupy the center of the main pages of the gossip column. The singer, in fact, is making a lot of talk about her new look change. On social media Arisa she showed herself as you’ve never seen her before. Let’s find out together the new cut and the new hair color with which the winner of Sanremo showed herself on social networks.

Arisa never ceases to amaze. In these last hours the new singing teacher of Friends of Maria De Filippi it showed itself on social media with a completely different aspect from what we are normally used to seeing it with. Apparently, the new look sported by the singer, it intrigued many web users.

Everyone has had the opportunity to discover that Arisa really likes to change her look. Recently the singer amazed all fans of her with a color and cut of hair different. Arisa showed herself on social media with a shot of her portraying her with a hat on her head.

Everyone, however, could not help but notice the cut very short and color blond platinum of her hair. It seems that the singing teacher of Friends of Maria De Filippi has decided to bring a breath of fresh air into his life.

Arisa and the disease that has afflicted her for a long time

Arisa recently revealed that she suffers from a particular disease that has been affecting her for some time. This is the trichotillomaniaa stress-related disorder that causes hair loss.

This is why, normally, Arisa often decided to wear wigs while keeping her hair very short. A lover of changes, in these days Vito Coppola’s ex-girlfriend has decided to transform her hair from black to very blond. Sure fans will appreciate the choice of the singer.