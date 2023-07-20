It is no surprise that one of the most anticipated games for this year is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, of which we had an extended gameplay through the summer event of PlayStationto this has been added that the departure date occurred during the Summer Game Fest. However, we haven’t gotten that big of a look at characters in the game, something that just changed moments ago.

Exclusively from the event comic-cona new video game image has been made available to users, in which we can see who will surely be the main villain of the story, venom. This with an aspect that is going to seem interesting to the fans of the franchise, more than anything because the wearer of the suit this time is not going to be Eddie Brock.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that we will have to wait for a little more content during the celebration of the San Diego Comic-Con, as it was promised there will be a panel dedicated to this video game for those who attend the event. It is expected that there will be some kind of demo and that it will be shared some time later worldwide to those who own a playstation 5.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man will be available on October 20.

Via: Entertainment Weekly