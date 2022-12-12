Despite the fact that a couple of days ago we had a new look at the film of Super Mario Bros., McDonald’s has decided to share a new look at this long-awaited film. Here we can see the protagonist in a new training sequence, as well as the appearance of a classic enemy.

Recently, McDonald’s of Portugal shared a new look at the Happy Meal from the Super Mario Bros. movie, where Piranha Plant, one of the classic enemies in games, appears trying to eat Mario while training.

Although this looks quite interesting, at the moment it is unknown if this material will be part of the film, or is it just a video that was created to promote Happy Meals, something we’ve seen in the past. We just have to wait and see what happens.

We remind you that the movie of Super Mario Bros. will hit theaters on March 30, 2023. On related topics, here you can see the new advance of this film.

Editor’s Note:

I can’t wait to see the movie Super Mario Bros. After the trailer for The Game Awards, it’s clear the attention to detail and passion that goes into this project. Now it’s just a matter of waiting a couple more months.

Via: comic book