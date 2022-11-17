Some time ago it was confirmed that Ubisoft is working on a remake of Splinter Cell. Although a glimpse of this project was not shared at the time, today they were finally revealed a series of conceptual images that give us an idea of ​​the type of project that is in development.

Through a new video celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary, developers at Ubisoft Toronto not only had the chance to talk about the series’ legacy, but They shared a series of images that provide us with the first look at this highly anticipated remake.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about it, and it is unknown when this remake will be available. In the same way, although the conceptual images show great potential, we have not seen this installment in action, something that has come to worry more than one.

On related issues, the director of this remake leaves Ubisoft. Similarly, the company has shared new information about the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Editor’s Note:

Considering the state of the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeMany have begun to have doubts about the Splinter Cell remake. While Ubisoft has taken a quieter path with this project, it’s about time we got to see what this game will look like.

Via: Ubisoft