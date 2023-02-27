Today a new Pokémon Presents has been carried out, the same in which they have given news of this franchise that celebrates its birthday on February 27. Updates were released, the venue for the world championships, as well as a Netflix series. And after so long, there is finally news of Pokémon Sleep.

This is an application that will help its users to have a more dignified rest, while they are on the screen with beloved characters from the franchise. To this is added a new device that will synchronize with Pokémon GO, thus being an experience like no other.

It is confirmed that this new device will be launched on July 21. However, Pokémon Sleep does not yet have an arrival date for Android and iOS, it is only mentioned that it will arrive sometime in 2023.

Via: Pokémon Presents