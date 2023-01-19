My Hero Academia It had a renaissance starting in the fall of last year, as season six of the episodes leading up to the ultimate villain vs. hero showdown premiered. At the end of December it was established that there would be a pause to release chapters, but recently they have been released again every Saturday.

Now, images of what will be the 16th episode of this season have been released, with faces revealed by the anguished heroes after having constant fights with rivals. Everything paints to imply that the time of peace has not ended, and that villains like All for One tThey have a secondary plan to finish off their goals.

Here you can check it:

Preview for the next episode of My Hero Academia Season 6! 😢 ✨More: https://t.co/atRFpDxKd9 pic.twitter.com/efn6C0EMuj — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 19, 2023

In previous installments it was revealed that the character dabi is the eldest son of Endeavor, that leads to public rage against claims on the subject. In the footage, the number one hero can be seen looking shocked as a crowd outside the hospital yells. You can also see Todoroki with serious expression in the shots.

Remember that My Hero Academia has premiere episodes every Saturday at crunchyroll.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It shows that the series is just about to come to an end, something that will make the most fans of the saga nostalgic. It has been mentioned that season seven will be the last arc of the manga to be adapted.