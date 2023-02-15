This 2023 will be full of many films, for that you have to take a look at the release calendar of the productions of Marvel. However, Disney It is not going to be left behind, which is why it is already starting to release trailers for highly anticipated productions, and one of the most controversial is The little Mermaid in its live action format.

Just today a new advance has been revealed, in which we see some of the most important characters in the work, focusing on Ariel, who previously did not have as much involvement in the videos. However, fans may have a more formal point of view in which one of the theme songs is heard.

Check it here:

This is the synopsis of the tape:

“The Little Mermaid,” visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. It is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and energetic young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Ariel, the youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, longs to know more about the world beyond the sea, and as she visits the surface, she falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the wicked sea witch, Ursula, that gives her the chance to experience life on land, but she ultimately puts her life and her father’s crown in jeopardy.

It opens on May 26 in theaters.

Via: Disney

Editor’s note: Little by little, people have been forgetting about the part of the cast, something that is positive because it was a bit tiring. Now we just have to wait and see the final result.