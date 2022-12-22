In the blink of an eye, the year will end. It was early 2022 when the world met Anya and the rest of the Forger family. Now, to close the year, this weekend the last chapter of the first season of the anime of Spy x FamilyY We already have a new look at the events that await us.

After multiple attempts, Loid, or Twilight, is one step closer to Donovan Desmond. Thus, the new preview of the anime shows us Anya trying to help her father to fulfill her spy mission.

SPY × FAMILY Anime

Season-1 Final Episode Previews pic.twitter.com/fYrZHtMXto — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) December 22, 2022

Although it is somewhat sad to say goodbye to these characters momentarily, and it has been confirmed that a second season is in development. Not only that, but a completely original film, with the participation of the creator of this story, is also planned for a future. On related topics, here you can see the trailer of this last chapter. Similarly, cosplay shows us Anya as an adult.

Via: Comicbook