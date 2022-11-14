fans of Attack on Titan they cannot wait a single second more for the arrival of the last chapters of the anime. Although there is still a long way to go to return to Eren and company, MAPPA, the animation studio in charge of this adaptation, has shared a new poster of the next episodes.

Through its social networks, MAPPA shared a poster where you can see characters like Mikaso surrounding Eren in his Titan formsomething that looks impressive, and prepares all fans for the events that will conclude this story.

【New Visual Key】

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Scheduled for 2023! ✨More: https://t.co/ECNVkPUHdU pic.twitter.com/mROJ2WUL8a — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 13, 2022

Speaking of history, it has been confirmed that the anime will follow the events of the manga to the letter, something that many hoped would not be the case, since this conclusion was not to the liking of the entire community. We can only wait to see if everyone who has only seen the anime is happy or not with this ending.

The third part of the last season of Attack on Titan will be released sometime in 2023. In related topics, here you can see the new anime art. In the same way, a new promotional of the last chapters is revealed.

Via: MAPPA