2024 is a pretty strange year for Marvel. After a constant cycle where multiple films came to the cinema every year, this will be the first time in the history of the MCU in which we will only see one film related to this cinematographic universe, and it is Deadpool 3 Thus, We recently got a new look at this feature film.

Through his official Instagram account, Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, shared a series of images to say goodbye to 2023. Among all the memories that the actor made known, we can find a photograph of the recording set of Deadpool 3, in which it is possible to see him with this character's costume.

Although there are a couple of changes in the designthe suit continues to preserve the essence of the clothing we saw in the 2016 film. This means that the classic red suit is back. Along with this, the fact that we can see Reynolds without his Deadpool makeup stands out, so the possibility of seeing a scene where this character is not disfigured is not ruled out, although it is very likely that this photo was taken moments after a recording that did not require his face as such.

It is important to mention that This will be the only MCU movie we see in 2024. Although Sony plans to expand its Spider-Man universe with films like Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3the main Marvel universe will not have many representatives on the big screen.

However, this does not mean that we will not see more productions from Marvel Studios, since multiple series are already on the way. It will only be released on January 9 Threw out completely on Disney+. We can only wait and see what will happen with the MCU in the future. We remind you that Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. On related topics, this is the first look at the third season of What If…? Likewise, check out the new look at Madame Web here.

Editor's Note:

Deadpool 3 It is one of the most anticipated films for fans, not only because it is another film in the MCU, but it will be interesting to see how this character for adults relates to the image that Disney and Marvel Studios have built over the years. over the years.

Via: Ryan Reynolds