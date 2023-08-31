Today a direct from Nintendo has been held but focused neither more nor less than on Super Mario Bros. Wondera game that will close the company’s year with a flourish, this is talking about original productions, because a month later the remaster of Super Mario RPG.

In this new video we have been able to see more mechanics within it, such as the special powers of each of the characters and now we can hear Mario’s own voice in more depth, since this game marks the beginning of a new era for the actor who for this moment it is unknown by the public. And of course, the elephant transformation that generated so many memes at the time could not be missing.

Here you can see the new trailer:

Among the new characters that have been introduced to us in addition to those we already knew up to now are Naviii and Toadette, which is worth mentioning some are invulnerable to make it easier for newbies to take control. In the same way they give us a look at the new powers such as the tractor, the elephant and some more; but the one that attracts the most attention is the Wonder Effectt distorting everything around.

Something that has jumped for many is the equipment of medals, because in the main Mario games it had never been possible to equip skills to the character, but it seems that Nintendo finally adds to the trends.

It is worth mentioning, that we do not have a Mario in two dimensions for more than a decade, since it is not counting Super Mario Maker and the last installment of New It arrived in 2012 even though it had its remaster for nintendoswitch. The best thing is that the aforementioned sub-franchise has been left behind to move on to its evolution.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases on October 20 for switches.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: This advance makes the hype go through the skies, really, many of us need October to arrive to be able to play this work that we can already consider art from this moment on.