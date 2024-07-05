The fifth season of Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most anticipated productions. Although it seems that there is still quite a while to go before we see the final product, a new update was recently shared on the current status of this production, confirming that the team is already halfway there.

Through his official Instagram account, Ross Duffer, co-creator of the series, confirmed that, 24 weeks after starting production, the recordings of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things They are already halfway there. To celebrate this, Duffer also shared a photo of everyone involved in this project in one place.

What has caught attention is that there are three people whose faces are blurred, this is to avoid any spoilers. Many have pointed out that these are 8, Max and Eddie, And considering her current status within the series, it makes sense that the show’s creators are keeping her possible appearance in this long-awaited conclusion a secret. However, at the moment there are no new details that give us any concrete information about what awaits us.

In previous interviews, Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, has noted that Each episode would be as long as a movie, so we are facing an extremely ambitious project.. We just have to wait for the filming to finish, something that may happen in another 24 weeks. In related topics, here you can see the new look at the fifth season of Stranger ThingsLikewise, Argyle will not be returning to the series.

Author’s Note:

The fifth season of Stranger Thingsis probably Netflix’s most expensive production, but considering its popularity, the company is willing to pay whatever it takes to make this series have the best possible ending, something that sounds like a titanic task.

Via: Ross Duffer