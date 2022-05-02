One of the most striking aspects of stranger things It is its narrative structure. Each season presents us with different stories that converge at a single point, thus creating different combinations of characters. This will not be the exception with the fourth season, and a new series of posters make this more than clear.

One of the most important points of the fourth season of Stranger Things will be discovering how Hopper survived his supposed death, and how to rescue him from his prison in Russia. Thus, Joyce and Murray will be in charge of answering these questions. Thus, three new posters, one for each of the aforementioned characters, make the dynamics of this group more than clear.

With the first part of the fourth season planned for May 27, there are still a couple of weeks to go before the long-awaited return of the series. In this time frame, we are likely to see more such teasers. On related topics, this was what each episode of this season cost. Similarly, Netflix has shared new animated shorts of stranger things.

