It will be available at the end of the year Sonic the Hedgehog 3the next film in this take on SEGA’s beloved hedgehog. While we don’t have an official trailer yet, a number of promotional toys were recently leaked, which give us a look at Shadow and Eggman, something fans have been waiting to see.

Recently, a leak of official toys from Jakks Pacific started circulating online. Here we can see a special oversized Sonic figure, but the interesting thing is that it won’t be the only one. On the back you can see that other characters will have the same treatment, with Shadow and Eggman making an appearance.

Here’s a look at Jakks’ “Ultimate Talking Sonic” for #SonicMovie3including lines and sounds from the Movie and light up eyes and quills. Notably, we can see other characters in the back, including a supposedly final Movie Shadow design.

This gives us our first look at what appears to be the final design of Shadow and Eggman, who are positioned as the main antagonists in this new film. Although details are scarce, many fans have pointed out that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be an adaptation of the events of Sonic Adventure 2with all the tragic story of Shadow.

However, expectations must be kept in shape. Although the first two Sonic films have elements inspired by the games in the series, we have not seen an adaptation in the form of a title created by SEGA. Thus, It is very likely that the next film will take certain aspects of Sonic Adventure 2but it will not be a direct copy. So it is very likely that the appearance of the president of the United States will be omitted from this feature film.

We can only wait for an official trailer to be available to see Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Shadows in action, thus answering some of our doubts. We remind you that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters on December 20, 2024. On related topics, this is the release date for Sonic x Shadow Generations. Likewise, here you can check out our gameplay of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles.

The only thing you want to see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is Sonic and Shadow turning into Super Saiyans while Live and Learn plays. If there’s no Crush 40 music this time around, this will be a completely wasted opportunity.

