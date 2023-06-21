Today a new Nintendo Direct, the same in which they have shown games that perhaps we did not imagine and some others that the company itself was already prepared to show. One of them is exactly Pikmin 4which gives us a new look at the gameplay, this in view of its launch scheduled for next July.

Within the video that they have shown us, we have been able to see how our avatar will have to go through different dangers to save the rescue team that has been lost, which was looking for Olimar at the same time. With new mechanics and creatures like the Pikmin of ice that will help make the trip more bearable.

Via: Nintendo of America