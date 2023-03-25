The world of anime is currently issuing a new wave of interesting content for fans of this style of animation, and within these novel proposals is Jujutsu Kaisen, franchise that already has a season and a movie. And although it has been a while since the chapters closed, its creators are already preparing for the next.

Through official accounts of Twitter, a new teaser image has been released that shows us some of the flagship characters that will take the lead in this new series of episodes. They also remind us that in a couple of days there will be a new anime presentation, which will set the tone for the story to follow.

Here the image:

TV Anime ” #呪術廻戦 ” 2nd Season ” #懐玉・玉折 “ Key visual release!! The two strongest people, a blue spring that can’t come back. Tomorrow 25 (Saturday) from 12:45 there will be information about the AJ stage, don’t miss it!

It is worth mentioning that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is about to arrive in July, with weekly episodes coming to crunchyroll.

Here is the synopsis of the first season:

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, yet he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, in order to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats Ryomen Sukuna’s finger, taking the curse to his very soul. Thereafter, he shares a body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights against curses… and thus begins the heroic story of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never go back.

Remember that the first season is available via streaming.

Editor’s note: For how it’s doing, we could say that this anime is very contemporary to other works like Chainsaw Man and even Spy X Family. We’ll see if the second season meets expectations.