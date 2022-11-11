Today Harry Potter fans should be celebrating, since a new look at Hogwarts Legacy has been given, a game in which we can explore the school of magic at our will. For months its developers had remained silent, but now with a new video we already have a certainty of what we are going to be able to play.

The first thing that we have been shown in the video is the character creation, and from the looks of it there are many different templates to choose from, so users could spend many minutes at the beginning of the game with just this option. The type of face, body and other features are very well defined, that also goes for clothes and accessories.

They also show us the movement of the main character, who has an over-the-shoulder view, much in the style of current PlayStation games like The Last of Us or God of War. In the scenarios the avatar can interact with all kinds of magical things as well as their housemates. It should be remembered, the room will be different depending on which one we have been selected for.

We also have different skill trees, which are revealed as we advance and gather experience for the protagonist. By exploring the map, the spells will be at our disposal, having the possibility of taking objects out of reach, stunning enemies, making specific objects float and more.

To almost finish the presentation we have the interaction with the teammates, because we can talk with them and raise our affinity, what is most striking is that they will be from different houses from ours. Finally, they have shown us the part of the combats, which are perceived as fluid, with different spells that have different effects.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy arrives on February 10, 2023. The platforms are PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Warner