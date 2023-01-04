The movie universe Marvel continues its course towards a phase that promises many multiversal encounters, we are going to see this with the incorporation of villains such as Kang the Conqueror. Although, there will also be character arch closures, and the next ones to finish their cycle are the Guardians of the Galaxy with its third official part in the cinema.

A few months ago the first preview was released, which puts us before the problems that the protagonists will have, and what is most striking is knowing how they are going to say goodbye. Many people have cared for the characters, so it is not known if they will die somehow or if they will retire as is. Captain America.

While more information arrives, a new image with the characters has been shown:

Something that draws a lot of attention is that neither groot Y rocket appear with the other guardians, so there would be some doubt about the role they will have during the feature film directed by James Gunn. There has been talk that the origins of the raccoon are going to be told, so it will be interesting to get to the movie theater to find out what happened.

Remember that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the next one opens May 5th.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I think it’s the MCU movie I’m looking forward to the most of the year, so I’m already counting the months to see this group of controversial heroes for the last time. Without a doubt, it will be nostalgic to say goodbye to all of them.