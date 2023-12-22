A few days ago new news was given regarding Super Nintendo Worldand it is precisely that they are already working on an area dedicated to Donkey Kong, a character that is part of the world of Mario and that a lot was being asked to integrate this amusement park into a league Universal Studios. This was with a small trailer in which we can see the family characters kong in CGI style with the visitors of the place and giving way to a new roller coaster attraction.

Something worth mentioning is that you will be able to see familiar faces from this jungle world such as Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and of course grandpa, Cranky Kong. The best thing is that it will have the setting of the mine levels that made a name for themselves in the Country games for Super Nintendo. Likewise, it is expected to have its own souvenir shop with stuffed animals of these characters who until now have not starred in new video games.

Here the progress:

Super Nintendo World is a series of theme parks based on the properties of Nintendo. The first of these parks was opened in UUniversal Studios Japan in Osaka in March 2021. These theme parks are a collaboration between Nintendo and Universal Parks & Resorts.

Super Nintendo World offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Nintendo video games, with attractions and experiences based on iconic franchises such as Super Mario Bros. and other popular games Nintendo. The park features interactive attractions, themed restaurants, shops and environments that recreate the colorful and exciting worlds of Nintendo video games.

Remember that the new area of Donkey Kong'sand will open in 2024the branch of Osaka in Japan.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: Now that there will be more things in Super Nintendo World, it's time to start saving and go to these eastern lands at some point. Although we will have to wait for the month in which the facilities will open to be announced and have a good time in the jungle environment.