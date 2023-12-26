Despite the little faith that many have in him, Madame Web It is one of the most anticipated comic book movies of 2024. This film will be responsible for uniting the Spider-Man films produced by Sony, such as Venom and Morbius. Along with this, the production has a great cast, in which we find Dakota Johnson in the main role. Now, Thanks to a new poster, we finally have a better look at her costume as Madame Web.

In the film, Johnson plays Cassandra Web, who in the comics and the film has the ability to jump between alternate universes. Although here we find a series of differences with its design, The movie costume has a couple of elements that we can associate with the characteras are the cobwebs and tone of his suit.

It will be interesting to see if in the film, Madame Web will have an extremely long dress that makes her legs look like they are a thread, similar to what we see in the comics, or if this adaptation will have a different and more traditional approach in this regard. . Along with this, we can see that this suit has similarities with the classic design of Madame Web in the comics, paying homage to the character's iconic wardrobe while introducing novel elements.

Madame Web It will not be the only film that Sony gives us next year, since it is expected that Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunteras well as a fourth film inspired by the Spider-Man universe, are available throughout 2024. Unfortunately, not everyone is excited about this new film, as it has been revealed that the team of writers responsible for Morbius was also in charge of this feature film, so many are concerned about the quality of the story.

However, many hope that Madame Web be a connection point between the Spider-Man universe that Sony is building, something that could also have repercussions on Disney's MCU. We just have to wait and see what the company's plans will be. We remind you that Madame Web will hit movie theaters on February 14, 2024. On related topics, you can see the first trailer for this film here. Likewise, Emma Roberts talks about her role in this film.

Editor's Note:

There is no need to get excited, Madame Web It will probably be a bad movie. You just have to look at the work Sony has done with Spider-Man. While it is true that Venom and its sequel are entertaining films, this is due a lot to Tom Hardy's performance, and the ridiculousness of this universe, not so much due to a good script.

Via: Sony