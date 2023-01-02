To the surprise of many, Warner Bros. canceled the film for Batgirl last year. This was totally unexpected, especially considering that the tape was set to hit HBO Max. Now, it seems that the wound simply cannot heal, as The costume that Leslie Grace was going to wear in the lead role was recently revealed.

Through his Instagram account, Grace shared a video where you can see various photos she took throughout 2022. It is here where we are given a new look at the actress wearing the Batgirl costume.

“Thank you for teaching me, 2022. You were unique in many ways that will stay with me. My gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. I take your lessons with me as we part. Here are so many more stories to tell, memories to make, and love to give in 2023.”

Although the movie Batgirl was cancelled, it seems that this time we will not see something like what happened with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, since DC Studios has made it clear that it wants to start from scratch. It is a real shame that the only thing we see of this film is through old photos that the actors share. On related issues, Leslie Grace could reprise the role of Batgirl.

Via: Leslie Grace