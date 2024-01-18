The Developer_Direct of Xbox started with a new look at Avowed, Obsidian's next game. In this way, we had the opportunity to see a little more about the combat. Let's remember that this is a first-person RPG with a large number of skills. As if that were not enough, the launch window for this title has been confirmed.

To start, in Avowed You can fight directly using sword and shields, or with magic from a distance, and you can change style quickly and efficiently. To make this possible, you can create different loadouts to enjoy different styles, with endless combinations, in an instant.

Likewise, we had the opportunity to see a little about the exploration and secondary missions that will be at our disposal. Instead of making a good or bad decision, Obsidian has focused on presenting a story where players do not have a right or wrong answer to all the questions that will be presented to us.. As an example, we were shown a conversation with several decisions, and each one will have an impact on the world.

Regarding the world that we can visit, there is a wide variety of regions that will give us the opportunity to explore volcanoes, deserts, forests, lakes, and many more environments. Unfortunately, no specific release date was shared, but it has been confirmed that Avowed coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as day one on Game Pass sometime in the fall 2024 season.

On related topics, the release date of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Likewise, you can now see the first look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle here.

Via: Xbox