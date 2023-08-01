A lightning bolt, you all know what that means…

The GTI label has many enthusiasts, and these are mostly people who do not like quiet cars. On the contrary, there can’t be enough pops and bangs coming out of the exhaust. You can hardly imagine it, but there will probably come a day when GTI drivers silently whiz by.

To date has Volkswagen kept the GTI label very pure. There are no GTI crossovers, they have created a separate label for hybrids (GTE) and they now do the same with fully electric cars (GTX).

If they continue this, the GTI label would eventually disappear. And of course that wouldn’t be very useful, from a marketing point of view. Mercedes is not going to throw the AMG label overboard either. They must be crazy.

It is therefore to be expected that Volkswagen will retain the GTI label. There is now also a concrete indication for this. CarBuzz knew about it German patent office to dig up a new GTI logo. This is very similar to the current GTI logo, but the letter ‘i’ has been replaced by a lightning bolt.

Of course, that can only mean one thing. Or no, actually two things. It is obvious that this logo will appear on fully electric cars, but in theory it could also be that there will be a hybrid GTI.

In any case, we hope that Volkswagen will remember a bit what GTI stands for. And we don’t mean ‘Gran Turismo Injection’, but the values ​​that GTI stands for. This is not done justice at all with the ID.4 GTX.

