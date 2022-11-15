The launch of the new Q8 e-tron, a restyling of the e-tron has led not only to a new name for the first electric SUV Audi but also to the introduction of the new logo of the German car manufacturer. The Four Rings have obviously not disappeared but have changed their appearance by embracing the renewal brought to the range also by the introduction of various electric and electrified models. The distinctive badge of the Ingolstadt brand now appears in a two-dimensional shape, abandoning the chrome plating that has accompanied it in recent years.

A simplification of the Audi logo it carries its expression on two dimensionswith the aim of having the same symbol not only on the cars but also on the other means of communication used by the German car manufacturer. “Today, chrome is a distinctive element of our logo – explained the designer André Giorgi – it has always been a distinctive symbol of quality, a material that alone was able to convey our message. However, we believe we have found the new ‘chrome’. The combination of black and white for the rings makes our brand identity unmistakable.” The front will also feature distinctive lighting, with the logo that will make the grille and front end of the new Audi even more recognizable. Another novelty will be represented by the lettering that will use the classic Audi Type font, without frills or additional elements, with any writing that will be positioned on the central pillar, a point that will make this element easily visible to passengers.