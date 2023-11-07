The border between Rafah and Egypt was closed for almost 2 days, with no new name authorizations to leave the region

The new list of names authorized to leave the Gaza Strip, released this Tuesday (7.Nov.2023), does not include Brazil. The Brazilian government is awaiting authorization for 34 people to cross the border between Rafah and Egypt. According to the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, the new list of names has 605 people. They are citizens of Germany (159), Canada (80), France (61), Philippines (46), Moldova (51), United Kingdom (2), Romania (104) and Ukraine (102).

The border It was closed for almost 2 days, from Sunday (Nov 5) to Monday (Nov 6). The Egyptian government did not officially explain the reason for the closure and suspension of new authorizations for foreigners to leave the Gaza Strip during this period. Until then, 4 lists had been published (here, here, here It is here), which authorized the departure of around 2,240 people, including injured people, foreigners and holders of dual nationality.

The 34 awaiting clearance to embark for Brazil are 24 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians who are in the process or will begin immigration to the country. The expectation is that the group will cross the border towards Egypt by Wednesday (Nov 8), as informed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira.

Since the start of the Middle East conflict on October 7, the Gaza Strip has been deprived of food, water, energy and fuel by Israel’s siege of the territory, controlled by Hamas. Some humanitarian aid trucks are entering across the border with Egypt, loaded with food and medicine. Non-governmental organizations say that the quantity is insufficient.