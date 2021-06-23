Digital Millennium

Monterrey / 06.23.2021 10:00:00

Three people have drowned during the week in different parts of the state of Nuevo León. The first case was that of a young man in the Ramos River, who was not located at the time of the report, so the rescue forces deployed the search until they found his body hours later, on Sunday, June 20.

On Monday, in the Las Trancas ejido, in an area known as “La Calzada”, still corresponding to the Ramos River, a person fell and submerged without being seen leaving, a few hours later, the team of divers from the Fire Department. Nuevo León rescued the body in the channel that flows into the San Juan River in Cadereyta.

Finally, on Tuesday, a 19-year-old young man also submerged during a walk, but was no longer found, until moments later, lifeless in the La Silla River, in the municipality of Guadalupe.